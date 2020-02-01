Manchester United Sign Odion Ighalo On Deadline Day

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to bolster their attacking depth during the final day of the January transfer window. And The Red Devils accomplished that mission.

Even though their preferred target was Bournemouth’s Joshua King, The Red Devils took another route and ended signing Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season. Per reports, the deal does not include a buy option once the loan comes to an end at the conclusion of the current season.

The Red Devils needed to bolster their attacking depth following the injury sustained by Marcus Rashford. Ighalo should add depth and he also has enough experience to fully understand what’s his role going to be. The 30-year-old will back up Anthony Martial while also alternating with Mason Greenwood until Rashford is ready to return somewhere around March.

The fact that Ighalo has experience in the Premier League also helps, as the former Granada forward previously played for Watford between 2014 and 2017. He scored 16 goals in 55 EPL appearances for Watford before leaving for China.

He has spent the last three years in the Chinese Super League. He was the CSL’s second-highest scorer with 21 goals in 2018. Even though he was limited to 17 appearances in 2019, he still notched 10 goals for Shanghai Shenhua.