Benfica Offer Their Player €3.5m To Leave The Club

Incredible news are coming out of Portugal. A Bola are reporting about Benfica’s inability to sell Andrija Zivkovic in the January transfer window. The report suggests that Benfica’s number one priority this past month has been getting rid of Zivkovic, Serbian winger who has played only 60 minutes of football this season for their club.

The reason behind that is that Zivkovic has a huge salary that Benfica want to free themselves from paying and the player’s contract will only continue to grow when the new season starts. A Bola are going as far to claim that Benfica even offered Zivkovic to leave without a transfer fee, as Olympiakos were interested in him after selling Daniel Podence, and they apparently also wanted to pay him 50 per cent of the remaining part of the contract.

That is according to the same report somewhere around 3.5 million euros, but Zivkovic rejected all of those options and decided to stay at the club.