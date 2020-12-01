Barcelona monitoring Haaland situation

As relayed by Sport, football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are among the club’s monitoring the situation surrounding Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has been nothing short of a sensation, even back in his days with RB Salzburg. He joined the Austrian side from Molde in January 2019 for €5 million and moved on to Dortmund 12 months later for €20m. And if it feels like Salzburg made a significant profit there, it will likely be as nothing compared to the amount the Bundesliga side reel in when the time comes for him to move on again.

Being contracted to Dortmund until the summer of 2024, Haaland is worth around €100m at the moment and for good reason. His numbers seem crazy – he scored 29 goals in just 27 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg, and he so far has 33 in 32 for Dortmund.

Standing 6’4” tall, the young striker is very strong and formidable in the air, but he also packs quite a lot of skill with the ball at his feet, and pace, smart movement and finishing ability to boot. A pretty complete attacking package with over a decade left ahead of him to work on developing further.

He’s been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months. Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned too, and now it seems Barcelona are in the picture as well.

However, the Catalan club are aware that at the moment their financial situation would not allow such an expensive signing, and if they do decide to pursue Haaland, they will have to sell a number of players first.