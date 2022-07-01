Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

In a twist that will have come as a huge relief to Liverpool fans around the world, Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club, set to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2025. He has thus become the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history, reportedly earning more than £350,000 per week.

Salah’s previous contract was set to expire next summer, and his future was a subject of speculation for many months with most reliable journalists periodically revealing various complications in the negotiations. Occasional cryptic posts on Twitter from Ramy Abbas Issa, the agent representing the Egyptian winger, did little to ease the worries of the supporters.

With 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 matches in all competitions, the 30-year-old has been one of the main factors in everything Liverpool have done under Jurgen Klopp, including the 2019 Champions League triumph (along with two more finals), the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the first Premier League title in three decades, and the domestic cup double in 2021/22. In his first season on Merseyside, he broke the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-round season with 32 strikes, and won the Golden Boot twice more after that.

Having sold his long term companion in the attacking line Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in a deal potentially reaching the figure of €41 million, keeping Salah for the long term is obviously important for the club’s aspirations over the next couple of seasons.