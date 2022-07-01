Sevilla worried about Jules Kounde situation

Having been informed of Jules Kounde’s desire to leave the club this summer, Sevilla were obviously hoping for a significant cash injection as Chelsea renewed their interest from last year. The London Blues are in need of a rebuild when it comes to their defensive ranks after the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents.

But as reported by Spanish outlet Marca, the negotiations between Sevilla and Chelsea over the proposed transfer of Kounde haven’t progressed for quite some time. What’s more, Chelsea are believed to have moved on to alternative targets already, with Juventus centre-back Mathijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake of Manchester City and Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly all on the list.

If Chelsea end up giving up on Kounde completely, Sevilla will have a player who obviously doesn’t want to play for the club anymore on their hands, while facing the prospect of being forced to cut their price for his services notably at the end of 2022/23. They won’t want to go beyond that and risk losing him for free. Still only 23, Kounde can afford to wait for the right club to come in and sign him on a free transfer if need be.

Kounde rose through the ranks at Bordeaux and earned his status as a professional player there, before joining Sevilla for a reported fee of €25 million in 2019. Since then, he’s made a total of 133 appearances for the Andalusian club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and making three assists. With 31 La Liga starts in 2021/22, he played a big role as his team finished fourth in the Spanish top flight and booked a place in the Champions League for the upcoming season.