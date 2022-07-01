CONFIRMED: Tottenham Hotspur sign Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur have completed and confirmed the signing of Richarlison from Everton. Spurs will reportedly pay a sum of £50 million for the services of the Brazilian forward straight away, with add-ons set to take the total value of the transfer up to £60m.

The 25-year-old, who has 36 caps as a Brazil international, arrived to Goodison Park from Watford in 2018 for a reported fee of around £35m and went on to wear the shirt of the Merseyside Blues on 152 occasions, scoring 53 goals and producing 14 assists.

Primarily a central attacker, he can play on either flank if need be, and with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic already options for Antonio Conte to choose from, he’ll likely need that versatility in North London, where he has signed a five-year contract.