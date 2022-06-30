Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison transfer fully agreed, Clement Lenglet close

According to multiple sources, Tottenham Hotspur have reached a full agreement with Everton over the transfer of Richarlison. Personal terms have also been agreed between the player and Spurs, and the deal is set to be completed once the medical is done.

The arrival of the 25-year-old forward to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely to break the Spurs transfer record, previously set in 2019 when they signed Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon. Everton will receive £50 million initially, with another £10m to come in the form of reasonably achievable add-ons.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in 2018 for around £35m, and he went on to wear the shirt of the Merseyside Blues on 152 occasions, scoring 53 goals and producing 14 assists. Capable of playing on either flank aside from his preferred position as the central attacker in the team, he has earned 36 caps as a Brazil international so far.

Meanwhile, Spurs are close to completing a loan deal for the arrival of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet for the upcoming season. The 27-year-old is believed to be keen on leaving the Camp Nou for North London on a temporary basis, and an agreement between the clubs is very close.

The 15-cap France international rose through the academy setup at Nancy, from where he moved to Sevilla in January 2017. Barcelona signed him with great expectations a year later, paying around €36m for his services at the time.

However, Lenglet hasn’t been able to make quite the impact expected when it comes to providing stability at the back for the Catalans, and in 2021/22, he started only seven La Liga matches.

His contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.