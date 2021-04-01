Erling Haaland agent in Barcelona talks

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona today (Thursday), discussing a potential deal for Erling Haaland move from Borussia Dortmund to the Camp Nou, according to multiple reports. Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father, is apparently there with the Italian ‘superagent’.

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona right now, true and 100% confirmed as Sport reported. He’s landed today after meeting with BVB in Dortmund in the last days to talk about Erling Haaland’s future. The race is open with many clubs involved, Barça too. Work in progress. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Having scored 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far, the 20-year-old striker is obviously in demand, attracting the interests of all European top clubs. Before going to Barcelona, Raiola and Haaland senior were in Dortmund, with the aim of getting the Bundesliga club to name their asking price. It was reported earlier that they wouldn’t agree to anything below €180 million, which would understandably put a number of suitors off the idea.

Despite the trip to Catalonia and the talks, nothing has been agreed with Barcelona yet, and it is widely believed that at this point, Haaland’s representatives are simply collecting offers and will take time to consider all options together with the player himself, before making a decision.

Luis Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid last summer, and though their attacking line looks far from bad as it is, they are still looking for a real long-term successor for the Uruguayan veteran. Haaland is obviously a great candidate, and according to reports in Spain, the ‘dream signing’ for the recently elected club president Joan Laporta.

The meeting between Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s father and Joan Laporta has been positive. It was the first contact to discuss about the new Barcelona project – obviously there’s nothing done or advanced, race will be long as many clubs are involved… Barça are in. 🔴🔵 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

As for other potential destinations, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly interested, while Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of the race, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge adamant the Bavarians would not be signing another high-profile striker while they have Robert Lewandowski in their ranks.