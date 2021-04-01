Erling Haaland agent in Barcelona talks

By Veselin Trajkovic -
Mino Raiola is in Barcelona today (Thursday), discussing a potential deal for Erling Haaland move from Borussia Dortmund to the Camp Nou, according to multiple reports. Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father, is apparently there with the Italian ‘superagent’.

Having scored 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far, the 20-year-old striker is obviously in demand, attracting the interests of all European top clubs. Before going to Barcelona, Raiola and Haaland senior were in Dortmund, with the aim of getting the Bundesliga club to name their asking price. It was reported earlier that they wouldn’t agree to anything below €180 million, which would understandably put a number of suitors off the idea.

Despite the trip to Catalonia and the talks, nothing has been agreed with Barcelona yet, and it is widely believed that at this point, Haaland’s representatives are simply collecting offers and will take time to consider all options together with the player himself, before making a decision.

Luis Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid last summer, and though their attacking line looks far from bad as it is, they are still looking for a real long-term successor for the Uruguayan veteran. Haaland is obviously a great candidate, and according to reports in Spain, the ‘dream signing’ for the recently elected club president Joan Laporta.

As for other potential destinations, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly interested, while Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of the race, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge adamant the Bavarians would not be signing another high-profile striker while they have Robert Lewandowski in their ranks.

