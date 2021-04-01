Liverpool consider Koulibaly bid

Liverpool are considering making an offer for Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

The Premier League champions, who have all but lost that title this term already, suffered a huge injury crisis in the centre-back department. They have been linked with Koulibaly before, but the price for the Senegal international has now dropped significantly, and Gazzetta dello Sport claim this could be the year he finally moves to Anfield as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seeks for the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence for next season.

The price being mentioned amounts to just under €50 million.