Sergio Aguero told to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes Sergio Aguero should join Arsenal when his contract with Manchester City expires this summer.

Rightly considered one of Premier League’s all-time greats, Aguero has scored 257 goals and laid on 73 assists in 384 games in all competitions for City, helping them win the league title four times, along with one FA Cup and five League Cup trophies. At the age of 32, injuries made it very difficult for him to keep a regular place in the starting XI under Pep Guardiola and he has now confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Apart from Arsenal aiming to play fluid, attacking football, which should suit Aguero well, speaking to Sky Sports Merson also pointed out that manager Mikel Arteta worked for three years as Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad and that therefore he and Aguero know each other well.