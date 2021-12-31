Romelu Lukaku hopeful of Inter return

Romelu Lukaku left Inter Milan to rejoin Chelsea in this year’s summer transfer window for a fee of around €115 million, but it seems his return to Stamford Bridge hasn’t really worked out the way he had hoped.

After several loan moves away from the club, the Belgian striker left Chelsea to join Everton on a permanent deal in 2014 and went on to Manchester United three years later. He joined Inter in 2019 and having established himself as one of the best in his position in Europe, he helped the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title in 2020-21, before returning to Chelsea.

But speaking to Sky in Italy, the 28-year-old revealed he wasn’t happy being back in London.

“Physically I am fine,” he said. “But I’m NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. [Thomas] Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional, and I can’t give up now.

“I really hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at top level to win more together.”

Lukaku has missed four Premier League matches through injury along with two through a positive COVID-19 test this season. He has 13 starts to his name, including the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this week in which he scored his team’s only goal, and five appearances off the bench. That, it seems, is not enough to convince him of his importance to Thomas Tuchel.