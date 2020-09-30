CONFIRMED: Manchester City sign Ruben Dias from Benfica with Nicolas Otamendi gone the other way

Manchester City have completed and confirmed the signing of centre-back Ruben Dias from Benfica in what is now a club-record deal, with Nicolas Otamendi gone the other way.

The deal is reportedly worth around £64.3 million, surpassing the fee of £62.8m the Premier League side paid to sign defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. As part of the deal, Nicolas Otamendi has joined Benfica. Dias has signed a six-year contract with City.

The 23-year-old defender, who will wear the shirt No.3 at the Etihad, said that the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City was simply too good to turn down. For their part, City are apparently confident that they have now secured a long-term partner for Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defence.