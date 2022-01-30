Tottenham Hotspur reach Dejan Kulusevski agreement, keen on Bentacur

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, according to Sky Sports. The deal will be a loan for the remaining part of the 2021-22, at the end of which the Premier League club will have the option to turn it into a permanent one.

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte has been intent on shaking up the wide attacking department of his squad for a while now, apparently keen on having attack-minded players who wouldn’t shy away from defensive responsibility and would therefore be ideal for a wing-back role. The club first made their move for Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Spaniard wasn’t as keen on the idea an chose to return to Barcelona instead. Then Spurs moved for Luis Diaz, but the FC Porto man has had his heart set on Liverpool and has completed a medical ahead of a proposed move Anfield.

Both Traore and Diaz are more suited for playing in the attacking line, rather than covering entire length of the pitch as wing-backs, but at the age of just 21, Kulusevski is young enough, and arguably versatile enough, for Conte’s designs. The 20-cap Sweden international has 27 appearances for Juventus this season, with two goals and three assists to his name. His arrival to Turin from Atalanta in 2020 for a reported fee of €35 million was overseen by Fabio Paratici, now the managing director of football at Spurs.

Spurs would also like to sign Rodrigo Bentacur from Juventus, and they’ve already made an offer of around €30m, hoping to jump ahead of Aston Villa in the queue for the services of the Uruguayan midfielder.