CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Luis Diaz

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto. The winger will be donning the 23 shirt, previously worn by Xherdan Shaqiri, Emre Can, and club legends Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler.

The Colombian winger has signed a contract for five and a half years with the Merseysiders, and they’ve reportedly agreed to pay a fee of €45 million upfront, €20m in easily achievable add-ons, and €5m more in add-ons that won’t be that easy to achieve.

“Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance,” the official statement says.