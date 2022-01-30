CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Luis Diaz

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto. The winger will be donning the 23 shirt, previously worn by Xherdan Shaqiri, Emre Can, and club legends Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler.
The Colombian winger has signed a contract for five and a half years with the Merseysiders, and they’ve reportedly agreed to pay a fee of €45 million upfront, €20m in easily achievable add-ons, and €5m more in add-ons that won’t be that easy to achieve.
“Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance,” the official statement says.
“The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.
“Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening.”
Diaz joined Porto from Colombian side Junior FC in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around €7.5m. In the two and a half years gone since, he made a total of 125 appearances for the Portuguese club, scoring 41 goals and assisting his teammates on 19 occasions.
Liverpool apparently tracked Diaz since the start of the season with a view of making a move this summer. However, their plans were brought forward after news of a serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur broke, and the North London club were left to turn elsewhere to try and solve their problems in the wide attacking positions.
Spurs have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.