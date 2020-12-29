Sevilla open to offers for Joan Jordan

Sevilla are open to offers for the services of Joan Jordan, as revealed by Sky Sports.

Having gone through the youth setup at RCD Espanyol, the versatile midfielder played for Real Valladolid and SD Eibar before making his move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in 2019 for a reported fee of €14 million. He signed a four-year contract upon arrival, which means he is bound to the Andalusian club until the summer of 2023, but it seems Sevilla could be persuaded to part with him as soon as this January.

The 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract set at €60m, but the La Liga side would apparently consider offers below that amount.