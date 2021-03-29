DC United and Inter Miami in Daniel Sturridge race

Daniel Sturridge has to be at the very top of the list of players whose careers have been severely hampered by injuries. His partnership with Luis Suarez at Liverpool was a deadly one, with the former England international scoring 21 Premier League goals in 2013/14.

However, injuries started affecting his further trajectory just as the Uruguayan left for Barcelona the following summer, and Liverpool were later forced to move on from him under Jurgen Klopp. He did, however, pick up a Champions League medal in 2019.

Apart from Liverpool, Sturridge also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Trabzonspor. He left the Turkish club in March last year and has been a free agent since.

Now, at the age of 31, the striker is being offered a chance to kick-start his career again, with DC United and Inter Miami both keen to take him to the MLS, according to the Mirror.