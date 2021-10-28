Boss Mikel Arteta wants Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Speaking to Sky Sports after his team’s Carabao Cup triumph over Leeds United on Tuesday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he would like Eddie Nketiah to sign a new contract and remain at the club past next summer.

The 21-year-old striker, who scored in that match along with Calum Chambers, is out of contract at the end of the season, and Arteta says the talks over a new deal are yet to begin.

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn’t either way,” Arteta said.

“That contract situation is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal.

“I’m happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and, from my side, I want him to stay.”