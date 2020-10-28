Lionel Messi likely to sign new Barcelona deal after Bartomeu resignation

Lionel Messi is ‘more than likely’ to extend his stay at Barcelona beyond the summer of 2021, when his current deal expires, according to The Times.

The Argentinian superstar has spent his whole career so far with the Catalan club, winning 10 La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies. He is the club’s record goalscorer, having found the opposition net 636 times in 737 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt, throwing 281 assists into the mix as well. His brilliant performances over the last 15 years have earned him the prestigious Ballon d’Or award a record six times.

However, his relationship with the club’s board under the leadership of Josep Maria Bartomeu had deteriorated severely in the period leading up to the summer of 2020. His contract reportedly had a get-out clause which enabled him to leave on a free transfer at the end of each season, and he demanded the clause to be triggered. However, the club held the stance that the clause had already expired and would not accept his departure for anything less than €700 million.

Refusing to take the matter to court, Messi reluctantly resolved to see the remainder of his contract (the 2020/21 season) out, at the end of which he would become a free agent.

But it seems things changed drastically on Tuesday, when the club confirmed Bartomeu had stepped down from his role. Elections for a new board are now set to be held soon with former president Joan Laporta and businessman by the name of Victor Font leading the race for the top job, and it is expected that rebuilding the relationship with one of Barcelona’s greatest icons will be task number one on the agenda of whoever is appointed.