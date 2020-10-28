Jack Wilshere ‘open for anything’ after West Ham contract termination

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Jack Wilshere revealed he is open to practically anything regarding his next club. He could go to Italy, Spain or Germany, and he isn’t ruling out a move to the MLS either.

The 28-year-old midfielder was a product of Arsenal’s youth setup and earned first-team promotion in 2008. After exactly 10 years, during which he had loan spells with Bolton and Bournemouth, he left the Emirates on a free transfer as injuries continuously hampered his development.

He signed for the Hammers, but fortune wasn’t any kinder to him there, and his contract was terminated earlier this month.

A shame, because there was always a talented football player in him.