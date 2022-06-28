CONFIRMED: Fernandinho returns to Athletico Paranaense

Upon the expiration of his contract with Manchester City in a few days, Fernandinho will officially return to his homeland of Brazil and play for Athletico Paranaense, the club where he became a professional football player as he broke into their first-team ranks in 2003.

Having spent eight years with Shakhtar Donetsk, Fernandinho joined City in 2013 for a reported fee of €40 million. He went on to make a total of 383 appearances in all competitions for the club, first under Manuel Pellegrini and then Pep Guardiola, scoring 26 goals and producing 33 assists, and winning no less than five Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup. He has represented his country 56 times so far.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the 37-year-old was a valuable part of Guardiola’s squad to the last day of the 2021/22 season, occasionally filling in as a centre-back or a right-back.