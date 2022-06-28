CONFIRMED: AS Monaco sign Takumi Minamino

AS Monaco have completed and confirmed the transfer of Takumi Minamino from Liverpool. The Premier League and Champions League runners-up will reportedly receive a fee of €15 million straight up for the services of the Japan international, with another €3m to come on top in the form of reasonably achievable add-ons.

Minamino joined Liverpool in January 2020 from RB Salzburg, and having spent the second half of 2020/21 on loan at Southampton, he made a total of 53 appearances for the Reds, scoring 14 goals and assisting three more. He played a big role in Liverpool’s triumph in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in 2021/22, ending up as the club’s top scorer in both competitions.