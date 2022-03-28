Real Madrid set Asensio price

Real Madrid have set the price for Marco Asensio for the upcoming summer transfer window at €25 million, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The winger, capable of playing anywhere in attack or as a classic No. 10, joined Real from Mallorca back in 2015 as a highly promising youngster, but his future in the Spanish capital has never been exactly clear. He spent the first season on the club’s books on loan with Espanyol and then returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, but have always looked towards having stars, as big as possible, in their attacking line.

In that aspect, Asensio never managed to reach the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, or even Eden Hazard. These days, youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes seem to be well ahead of him in the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti as well, and Kylian Mbappe appears set to make his way to the club this summer too. Most likely, there won’t be any room for Asensio in the team come next season.

The 26-year-old will also be entering the final year of his contract at the end of the current campaign, and it seems there will be no extension.