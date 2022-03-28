Bruno Fernandes agrees new Manchester United contract

After over a year of negotiations which haven’t exactly gone too smoothly, Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United have reached an agreement over a new long-term contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder rejected the previous offer put on his table by the club back in January, but the 20-time English champions have obviously improved the terms of their proposal and it seems Fernandes is about to be rewarded for the instant impact he made after arriving to Old Trafford in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon, for a fee which reportedly stood at over €60 million.

The 41-cap Portugal international, whose nation is yet to book a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year (they face shock finalists North Macedonia in the play-offs on Tuesday), has so far made a total of 117 appearances for United – an impressive number in just over two years, scoring 49 goals and producing 39 assists.

Even though his current deal does not expire for more than three more years, United are keen to ensure Fernandes stays put for years to come, seeing him as a key player they intend to count on to continue contributing to their search for a path back to the top of English and European football.

It remains to be seen whether that proves the case for some of the other players in the squad, once Ralf Rangnick takes on his role as a sporting director and a new manager arrives to the dugout.