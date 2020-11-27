Dortmund have no plans to let Haaland leave – Zorc

Borussia Dortmund have no plans to part ways with Erling Haaland any time soon, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The Norway international is widely perceived as a superstar of the new generation of football players, and all the signs indicate such claims are more than valid. Since his move from RB Salzburg to Dortmund early this year, he has had 39 goal involvements (33 goals, six assists) in just 31 games in all competitions for the club. He’s been a sensation from day one, and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. This season, he has 17 goals in just 13 games, 10 in seven in the Bundesliga and six in four in the Champions League. The boy who turned 20 this summer is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €100 million.

Naturally, a star of such calibre, not to mention the potential to grow still a lot further, is being linked with practically every major club around Europe. Manchester United reportedly tried to sign him from Salzburg but were beaten to the punch by Dortmund. Reports suggesting interest from Liverpool also emerge occasionally, but the Reds under Jurgen Klopp are known for their reluctance to spend big on ready-made stars unless absolutely necessary. PSG apparently see him as a great addition to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their front line, while Juventus are said to be keeping an eye out as they search for the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking of the Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Real Madrid are still reportedly looking for the right man to step into the role he vacated when he joined Juventus in 2018, and their links with Haaland have been the most frequent.

However, the young striker is bound to Dortmund until the summer of 2024, and amid speculations that there is a €75m release clause in his contract which supposedly kicks in in 2022, Zorc made it perfectly clear the Bundesliga club are planning for the future with Haaland aboard.

“I am happy when [Erling Haaland’s] enthusiasm is high, because it means that he plays well for us and we have all done a good job,” Zorc told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture against Cologne.

“I don’t have to say anything to the other managers, because of course we are planning for the long term with Erling.

“He plays well for us and he hasn’t been with us that long, not even one year. In this respect, I would like to see him with us for a while yet.”