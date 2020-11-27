Aguero deserves ‘fair talks’ over new contract – Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero deserves to hold ‘fair talks’ with the club in order to discuss a new deal. The striker still hasn’t returned to full fitness following a hamstring injury and he sat the team’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week on the bench.

However, Guardiola believes there is still time for the Argentinian to prove he deserves to stay at the club the expiration of his current deal next summer, when he’ll have spent 10 years at the Etihad.

The 32-year-old is City’s record goalscorer with 255 goals in 374 appearances in all competitions since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

“He’s going to give us a decision. He deserves, with the club, fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone”, Guardiola said.