AC Milan want Mauro Icardi

AC Milan are interested in signing Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Italy (via AS).

The Rossoneri have started the 2020/21 in a great manner and they currently top the Serie A table with 13 points from the opening five rounds. The 2-2 draw against AS Roma on Monday was the first match this season they haven’t been able to win. They have a finely balanced squad, with plenty of young talent and led by the tireless Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is still terrorizing opposition defences at the age of 39.

Milan are hopeful that the prospect of returning to the city, a promise of a regular starting spot and the possibility of a first Serie A title since 2010/11, will be enough to tempt the former Inter captain to join them.