Paulo Dybala in talks over new Juventus contract

Paulo Dybala and Juventus are currently in talks over a new contract, the club’s chief football officer Fabio Paratici has confirmed to Sky in Italy.

The Argentinian forward is bound to the Serie A champions until the summer of 2022 under the terms of his current deal, but there have been reports linking him with departure already. He apparently came very close to a Tottenham Hotspur move in 2019, while the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were credited with interest too. Many believed that his place in the team would be completely lost with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

However, Juventus have always maintained that Dybala was not for sale, though Paratici admits the Covid-19 issues the player was struggling with recently did slow the new contract talks down.

“We’re in talks to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract,” He said.

“He wants to stay and we want to keep him, he’s part of our future. We’ll continue the negotiations to find an agreement.”

Having arrived from Palermo in 2015 for a reported fee of €40 million, the 26-year-old Argentina international has so far scored 96 goals and laid on 38 assists in 230 appearances for the Old Lady, and has been a key player in the team which has made winning the Serie A title a regular occurrence.

This term, however, he has only played twice, having been brought on as a substitute in the Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev and completed the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in the league on Sunday. He is yet to register a goal or an assist.