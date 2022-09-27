Milan the best place for Rafael Leao – Paolo Maldini

Rafael Leao’s contract at AC Milan does not expire before the summer of 2024, but the Serie A champions are already working on new deal to tie the 23-year-old forward down for longer than that.

Speaking on the subject recently, director of football Paolo Maldini expressed confidence in getting Leao to sign the new contract they eventually put on his table, as well as the fact, as he believes, that Milan is the best way for the Portugal international to be, long-term.

Leao has so far scored three goals and produced six assists in eight appearances in all competitions this term for the Rossoneri.