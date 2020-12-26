Leipzig could let Marcel Sabitzer leave in the summer

RB Leipzig could agree to sell Marcel Sabitzer at the end of the season, according to SportBild in Germany.

The midfielder passed through a number of clubs in Austria in his youth days, before signing for Leipzig in 2014 from Rapid Vienna for a reported fee of €2 million. He spent the the following season on loan at RB Salzburg and returned to the Bundesliga a year later. This season, he has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, scoring three goals and laying on as many assists for his teammates.

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in bringing Sabitzer to north London, but they are just one of the clubs reportedly considering a swoop at the moment. It seems they could be willing to let their record signing Tanguy Ndombele leave, with Barcelona eyeing him as they seek to restructure their midfield section.

Sabitzer is under contract until the summer of 2022, and doesn’t seem likely to sign a new deal. Leipzig are currently in with a realistic chance of battling for the Bundesliga title, sitting in third place and only two points behind leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich. They are also still in the Champions League, where they are set to face Premier League champions Liverpool in the round of 16. All this means they are unlikely to agree to any kind of a deal for their captain in January, with his services obviously needed for the remaining part of the campaign. However, when the summer comes, their hand could be forced in that matter if they don’t wish to risk losing the 26-year-old for free.