Luka Modric agrees Real Madrid extension

Luka Modric has agreed a deal in principle to extend his contract with Real Madrid for a further year, according to Marca.

Having spent four years with Tottenham Hotspur, the midfielder joined Real in 2012 for a fee which reportedly amounted to €35 million. He quickly established himself as a key player at the club, which he remains to this day, having started 12 of the 15 La Liga games Los Blancos have played this season so far. Overall, he has made a total of 363 appearances in all competitions in the famous white shirt, scoring 25 goals and assisting his teammates on 56 occasions. He has four Champions League, two La Liga and one Copa del Rey medal, all won with Real. In 2018, he was named the FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or, having led Croatia, for which he has racked up 133 caps, to the World Cup final that year.

Modric’s current deal was about to expire at the end of this season. The report claims that he will not be paid as well next season as he is now, but it’s quite obvious that, at the age of 35, he has no intention of seeking for pastures new. This extension is set to bring the total duration of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu to an even decade, and he is now the odlest player in the squad. Yet, he is still one of the best.

In the last couple of years, Modric was reportedly wanted by the likes of Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.