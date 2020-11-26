Diego Armando Maradona – One of the greatest players ever

The man who has been a part of the lives of all football fans across the globe, Diego Armando Maradona, passed away yesterday (Wednesday) at the age of 60.

His entire life, let alone football career, will always be debated among those who remember him, those fortunate enough to have seen him play or to have known him. One of them is Gary Lineker, former England striker who played both with and against Maradona.

"He had such an incredible passion for the game." "I've never seen anyone have such a beautiful affection with a football." A heartfelt tribute from @GaryLineker to the one and only Diego Maradona… And a lovely story that sums up his genius ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztAhYyNFIs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2020

Lineker was the man to score England’s consolation goal in that controversial defeat to Argentina in 1986, the game in which Maradona waved his wand and produced the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century.

Napoli, where Maradona played between 1984 and 1991 and won the Serie A title twice, are reportedly in the process of changing the name of their San Paolo stadium into Diego Armando Maradona.

The legendary Argentinian also played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors (two spells), Barcelona, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys.