Dejan Kulusevski happy with Tottenham Hotspur loan

Dejan Kulusevski says he’s very happy that he made the decision to leave Juventus in January and join Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The 22-year-old winger wasn’t getting regular game time in Turin under Massimiliano Allegri, while Spurs boss Antonio Conte continuously speaks very highly of his quality and the impact he’s made since arriving to North London. In 29 appearances for the club in all competitions he’s made so far, Kulusevski has scored six goals and contributed 11 assists.

Spurs have the option to turn the current loan deal for the 26-cap Sweden international into a permanent transfer at the end of this season, and given the situation, it stands to reason to expect it to happen.

“At Juventus, something didn’t work regardless of how much I worked,” he told the press while on international duty.

“I like to look forward rather than backward. Surely, I wasn’t ok at Juventus for many reasons and when you realise things don’t work, it’s hard to change direction in the same environment.

“The decision to leave Italy was the best I could make in that situation. Everything is going better in England. On and off the pitch.”