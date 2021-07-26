Crystal Palace to sign Joachim Andersen

According to Fabrizio Romano Joachim Andersen has chosen Crystal Palace as his destination among numerous options as he seeks a permanent move away from Olympique Lyon. He spent last season on loan with Fulham, but failed to help the Cottagers survive in the Premier League.

Among the clubs named as interested in the services of the 25-year-old centre-back were Tottenham Hotspur, with newly appointed boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly keen on both Andersen and his Denmark teammate, Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton.

However, Espirito Santo’s hopes have been dashed, at least regarding Andersen. Romano says that the player’s move to Selhurst Park has been agreed and is now imminent. He will sign a five-year contract with the Eagles.