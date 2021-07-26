Ben White set for Arsenal medical

Brighton and Hove defender Ben White is scheduled to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of the proposed move to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

Seven years ago, White was released by Southampton and signed up for Brighton’s Under-18 side. His progress was swift from there on, and he plied his trade on loans for a while, with Newport County, Peterborough, and eventually Leeds United in 2019-20 when he really broke through, playing a big role under Marcelo Bielsa as they marched straight into the Premier League. Leeds were extremely keen to keep him Elland Road on a permanent basis last summer, but their advances towards such a move were rejected.

White went on to make 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, maintaining the momentum from the previous campaign and eventually earning a place Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the Euros, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal through injury.

As for Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta has been determined on adding a centre-back to his ranks, a centre-back good on the ball, capable of instigating quick transition by playing out from the back. This is something White is obviously very good at, and it has made him versatile enough to perform well as a wing-back or a defensive midfielder in addition to his standard role.

The negotiations between the two clubs lasted for a while. Brighton stuck to their demand of £50 million, knocking back Arsenal’s separate offers of £40m and £47m, and the Gunners eventually gave in, agreeing to pay the full price.