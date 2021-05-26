Southgate expects Harry Kane move to wait

England manager Gareth Southgate says he expects captain Harry Kane to be fully focused on his national team as they prepare for the upcoming European championship. That would, of course, mean that the Tottenham Hotspur striker would have to put his transfer away from North London on hold for the time being.

Kane has reportedly informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer, after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been mentioned the most as his potential destinations, though some earlier reports spoke of interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well.

“I know how important that is for him at this moment in time. What’s going on at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham,” Southgate said.

“He’s obviously made some statements in the last few days, so in many respects that’s out of the way now. I am talking across the board here, I think it’s very unlikely transfer deals will be done while we’re away.

“I would expect, across the board, for anything with our players to be after the tournament.”