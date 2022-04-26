CONFIRMED: Ronald Araujo signs new Barcelona contract

Ronald Araujo has signed a new contract with Barcelona, set to keep him at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2026, the Catalan club have officially confirmed. As is the case with all player contracts in the Spanish top flight, it includes a buy-out clause, set at a whopping €1 billion.

The future of the 23-year-old centre-back was uncertain for a while, with a number of top clubs said to be interested in his services, but Barcelona have obviously managed to convey to him that there is no better place for his development.