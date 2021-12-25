Anthony Martial wants Sevilla move

The agent representing Anthony Martial recently spoke quite openly about his client’s desire to leave Manchester United in January. His statement prompted United boss Ralf Rangnick to respond by saying that such things should first be told to him, rather than the media, and according to Sky Sports, a talk between Martial and Rangnick is set to take place in the coming days, with the French forward keen on joining Sevilla.

Sevilla, Juventus and Barcelona have all expressed an interest in giving Martial a route out of Old Trafford, in the form of an initial loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. And the 26-year-old has chosen Sevilla, because he believes that is where his services would be needed the most, which obviously means he would get to play more than either at Barcelona or Juventus.

Martial has been a Manchester United player for over six years now. Having arrived in 2015 from AS Monaco as one of the hottest young talents in Europe, he completely failed to live up to expectations, though to be fair, it should be said that the whole club has been struggling greatly in their efforts to return to the very top of English and European football. Rangnick is the fourth manager Martial has worked with in Manchester.

Be that as it may, Martial has only scored once in 10 appearances in all competitions this term, seven of which in the Premier League. He was low in the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it seems he isn’t very confident about turning the situation around with Rangnick now in charge.