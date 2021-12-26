Real Madrid interested in Jonathan David

It didn’t take long for links with top clubs to start appearing on a more regular basis than ever before after Jonathan David’s representative revealed he expected this to be the forward’s final season with LOSC Lille.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season with Lille, but it will be his last season there for various reasons,” agent Nick Mavromaras said in an interview earlier this week.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in his services for a while, potentially needing to replace some of their star forwards soon with long-term solutions, but now, according to Marca, Real Madrid are interested as well. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to strengthen his ranks ahead of the 2022-23, and he sees David as a promising talent.

Mavromaras says the leagues in which these clubs play are both potentially attractive destination for his client.

“I think the Premier League is a great option for him,” he said. “I think he also likes Spain a lot, because he likes the feeling of the ball. He’s a very technical player.”

The 21-year-old is currently the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 with 13 strikes this season, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and his contract with Lille doesn’t expire before 2025. These factors obviously indicate that the fee needed to secure his services at the end of this season would be quite significant; it’s not expected to be anything below €50 million. In fact, it could go well above that amount.

Real may have another card up their sleeve, though. Lille are believed to be interested in bringing Eden Hazard back to the club, and the 13-time European champions might be prepared to offer a swap deal.