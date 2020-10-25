Liverpool and Schalke open Kabak talks

Liverpool have entered into talks with Schalke 04 over a potential move for Ozan Kabak, as reported by the Mirror.

The Premier League champions sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg early in the summer transfer window, and with the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic limiting their resources, they chose not to replace the experienced Croatia international. However, the decision came back to haunt them very quickly as they lost the services of Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season due to a nightmare ACL injury caused by a reckless tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. What’s more, Joel Matip has been more absent than present so far as well, and boss Jurgen Klopp has had to rely on midfielder Fabinho to step back into the heart of defence together with Joe Gomez. It is therefore quite easy to see why Liverpool would be interested in a player like Kabak.

Schalke signed the Turkey international last year and they hoped to get closer to £40 million when they sell him, but it seems now they would be willing to accept £30m. Liverpool are prepared to pay £20m in advance and a significant amount in add-ons on top of that.

Kabak has so far played a total of 30 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga club, scoring three times. At the moment, the 20-year-old defender is serving a five-game ban (one for a direct red card and four for unsporting behaviour) after appearing to spit towards Werder Bremen’s Ludwig Augustinsson back in September.