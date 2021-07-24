Harry Wilson set for Fulham switch

Harry Wilson is reportedly set to leave Liverpool and join Fulham. According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the 24-year-old has left Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria in order to complete the move, which will see the Merseysiders cash in £12 million.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Wilson had four different loan spells. He played on a temporary basis for Crew Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and most recently Cardiff City. He has never been able to convince Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that he should be given a proper chance, and with his contract now in its final two years, it seems the time for that is gone. In all his time at Anfield, he has only played twice in competitive games, despite earning 29 caps as a Wales international. He needs regular first-team football more than ever, and the club aren’t willing to lose money as the expiration date on the contract approaches.

Wilson was previously strongly linked with Benfica. The Portuguese club had reportedly approached Liverpool officially and begun talks, but they weren’t ready to meet the asking price of €15m. The fee Fulham are expected to pay for the services of the attacking midfielder doesn’t come up to that amount either (just over €14m), but it seems it’s considered close enough.

Fulham have just been relegated from the Premier League, and having just appointed Marco Silva as the manager, they are obviously keen to strengthen as much as possible with the aim returning to the English top flight next summer.