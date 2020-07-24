Dejan Lovren Set To Join Zenit

It was a story recently mentioned in the media, but today we have a much firmer confirmation of the deal that is about to happen. Dejan Lovren is set to leave Liverpool this summer and join Zenit from St Petersburg.

According to the Times, the Croatian centre-back will be making a move in a transfer worth almost 11 million pounds, with Zenit eager to pair Lovren with former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic. The champions of Russia are getting themselves a 31-year-old defender who will arrive as the Premier League winner.

Liverpool signed Lovren from Southampton back in 2014, in a deal worth 20 million pounds. His time at Anfield was a mixed bag of ups and downs, but Lovren was also part of the rejuvenation of the squad which became European champions as well. In 2018, Lovren was part of Croatia national side which lost in the World Cup final at the hands of France.