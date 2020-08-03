Fiorentina open to Chiesa sale

The winger could leave the Artemio Franchi stadium, but only for the right price, says club president.

Federico Chiesa, the son of former Italian striker Enrico, has spent his whole football journey so far at Fiorentina, the club for which his father scored 34 goals in 59 appearances between 1999 and 2002.

Federico left the club’s youth setup and joined the first team in 2016, and though he has almost three times as many games for the Viola as Enrico (150), he lacks one goal to match his father’s tally. This season, he has a total of 11 in 37 games in all competitions, complemented by nine assists.

The 22-year-old is a versatile attacking player, quite capable of causing trouble for opposition defences from either flank or as a centre-forward. His talents have reportedly attracted the attentions of a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. With that in mind, it seems only a matter of time before he leaves the Artemio Franchi stadium to take the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen whether this transfer window is the one. Chiesa in under contract with the Viola until 2022, which means they could opt to keep him. What’s more, club president Rocco Commisso spoke to Sky Sports on the matter and expressed hope the player would be staying put. On the other hand, he was forced to admit that if Chiesa asks to leave, the club would be open for offers, but only offers which match their valuation of his services.

No figures were mentioned, of course, but given his age and potential, Chiesa isn’t very likely to go cheap this summer.