Atletico Madrid president Cerezo dismisses Rodrigo De Paul sale rumours

There have been rumours lately suggesting that Atletico Madrid would be open to selling Rodrigo De Paul amid the midfielder’s apparent unrest, as well as reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, club president Enrique Cerezo Torres has dismissed all such reports, adamantly claiming there are no problems between the player and the club, or any doubts about his future whatsoever.

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: “Rodrigo de Paul for sale? We don’t know anything about it. De Paul is a good player, he’s from Atlético de Madrid, we’re happy with him”, told @RadioDelPlata. ⚠️🇦🇷 #transfers “We don’t have any problems, there can’t even be any doubts”. pic.twitter.com/40O6MwUJCb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2022

Atletico paid a reported fee of €35 million to sign De Paul from Udinese last year, and upon his arrival to the Spanish capital, the Argentina international signed a five-year contract. There’s obviously just under four years still remaining on that deal and that puts Atletico into a very strong position when it comes to deciding his future.

Having come through the youth ranks at Racing Club in his homeland, the 28-year-old midfielder spent a season and a half playing for Valencia, before returning to Racing on a half-season loan in the winter of 2016. He made his way to Udinese the following summer, for which the Serie A side reportedly paid around €10m.

Since 2021, De Paul has made a total of 59 appearances for Diego Simeone’s team, scoring five goals and contributing three assists. He remains an important player for the Rojiblancos, with six La Liga starts this term.