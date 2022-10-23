Frenkie de Jong open to Chelsea move in January?

Frenkie de Jong reportedly rejected the chance to leave Barcelona for Manchester United this summer, despite being much wanted at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag with whom he used to work at Ajax. Since then, reports have emerged mentioning interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, and most recently, the Daily Express have put out a claim that Chelsea have been informed by his representatives that the Dutch international could be open to moving to Stamford Bridge in January.

Despite the well-documented financial difficulties, Barcelona made a number of high-profile signings during the summer window, and it is believed that they sought to offload De Jong as a highly sellable asset, thus receiving a significant amount for his services and relieving the wage bill of his large salary.

However, De Jong obviously stayed put and has made 12 appearances for Xavi Hernandez’s team this term so far, nine in La Liga and three in the Champions League. Xavi himself spoke on numerous occasions about the 25-year-old midfielder being needed in his ranks and being a part of his plans for the future.

There is still just under four years remaining on De Jong’s contract at Barcelona, and unless he leaves Camp Nou indeed in the near future, his name is likely to be on the agenda of transfer ‘reports’ for each window between now and the summer of 2026.

With 44 caps as a Netherlands international to his name, De Jong is set to represent his country at the World Cup in Qatar, where his nation will face the tournament hosts, Ecuador and Senegal in Group A.