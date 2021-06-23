Spurs resurrect Max Aarons interest

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy made contact with Norwich City a few months ago, sounding out the possibility of signing Max Aarons. There wasn’t any progress for a while afterwards.

However, the future of Serge Aurier, who apparently wants to leave North London this summer, is currently unclear, and according to Sky Sports, Spurs are considering Aarons once more.

The 21-year-old’s fine performances have attracted the interests of a number of top clubs in the last 12 months. Barcelona were keen to take him to the Camp Nou last summer but failed to meet Norwich’s demands. Manchester United are monitoring the situation, but it is believed they would prefer former Spurs man Kieran Trippier, currently at Atletico Madrid. Everton are in the race as well.