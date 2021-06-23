CONFIRMED: Fiorentina snatch Nicolas Gonzalez

Several days ago, reports broke claiming Brighton and Hove Albion had agreed a deal to sign Nicolas Gonzalez from VfB Stuttgart. It was said that the Seagulls’ offer of £25 million plus add-ons had been matched by Fiorentina, but that the player preferred to play in the Premier League.

However, in a surprising twist, Fiorentina have now confirmed that they’ve completed the signing of the 23-year-old forward.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez from VfB Stuttgart on a permanent transfer,” the official statement reads.

Gonzalez joined Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors in 2018 for a reported fee of €8.5m. since then, he’s made a total of 79 appearances for the German club in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and making 10 assists. The 2020-21 season was rather difficult for him, with different knee and muscle issues keeping him out of action for long periods. He therefore started only 10 Bundesliga matches as Stuttgart finished ninth.

As a senior Argentina international, Gonzalez has eight caps and two goals to his name, and he’s currently away with his national side at the Copa America, where they top Group A with seven points from three matches. They face last-place Bolivia in the final round next Tuesday.

The contract he has just signed is set to keep him at the Artemio Franchi Stadium until the summer of 2026, as Fiorentina seek a way back to the top half of the Serie A table after finishing 13th in 2020-21.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the fee Stuttgart are set to receive amounts to €27 million.