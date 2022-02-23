Bayern Munich extend contract of teenage forward Gabriel Vidovic

Bayern Munich have confirmed that they’ve extended the contract of forward Gabriel Vidovic. The 18-year-old had already been tied to the club until the summer of 2023, but the Bundesliga champions felt it necessary to make it quite clear that they see him as a potentially important part of their future.

Born in 2003, Vidovic took his first football steps at Augsburg, before joining Bayern’s youth setup at the age of 13. Playing for Bayern Munich II in the Regionalliga Bayern, Vidovic has had 19 goal involvements (12 goals, seven assists) in 20 matches this season so far.

“I’m very happy to have the confidence of the club and I’d like to thank everybody at FC Bayern who has supported me up to now,” the youngster told the club’s official website. “I know this is a small step initially, but I will do all I can to be able to play for FC Bayern for a long time.”