Chelsea closing in on Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea are closing in on signings of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Athletic.

The Blues are reportedly still in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential transfer of Kai Havertz, and it is believed that one of the reasons for those talks being so drawn out is Chelsea’s need to reserve some funds for defensive reinforcements – that’s why they’re reluctant to meet Leverkusen’s demand of close to €100 million straight up.

Manager Frank Lampard remains unconvinced by both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on the left defensive flank and obviously feels that Chilwell would represent a significant upgrade on the two of them. What’s more, he had decided to utilize captain Cezar Azpilicueta, a right-sided defender, in that role again a few times towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

A deal worth between £45 million and £50m for Chilwell is apparently close to being agreed, even though earlier reports this summer claimed Leicester would demand at least £80m for the 23-year-old.

Embed from Getty Images

Thiago Silva is set to leave PSG after the Champions League final on Sunday evening, with his contract expiring and the Ligue 1 champions unwilling to extend it any further. However, despite being 35 years old, Silva believes he is still fully capable of performing at the highest level.

The report claims that the Brazilian centre-back has been in talks with Chelsea for the last week or so, and that the talks have now reached an advanced stage, though several points still remain to be settled on. The main issue is the length of a proposed contract, with Chelsea well-known for their reluctance to hand out long-term deals to players over 30.