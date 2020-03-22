Liverpool Target Atletico Madrid Centre-Back

Liverpool are about to win their first Premier League title after 30 years of wait and that will happen this year, sooner or later. But they are apparently already thinking about the next season, despite the fact no one really knows how the transfer window will now work. And according to Marca, they are looking towards Spain.

The famous media outlet is suggesting Liverpool are going to go after Jose Maria Gimenez from Atletico Madrid, as a replacement for Dejan Lovren. However, that seems like a bit inaccurate suggestion, as Gimenez would be a far superior option for Jurgen Klopp at centre-back.

Gimenez could cost as much as 120 million euros and he would potentially become Virgil van Dijk’s partner in central defence. It will not be an easy job for Liverpool to sign him, but the lure of Premier League might pull him towards Merseyside.