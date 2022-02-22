Bayern Munich monitor Ryan Gravenberch

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are considering a summer swoop for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Having risen through the youth setup at Ajax, the 19-year-old midfielder was named in the first-team squad in the summer of 2019, and since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 91 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and producing 11 assists. He also has 10 caps as a senior Netherlands international, and he has caught the eyes of many. Liverpool were credited with strong interest last summer, as were Real Madrid more recently.

Speaking to Dutch outlet AD.nl, the 19-year-old said he wouldn’t leave his current club without them getting something in return, obviously expressing gratitude for the chance they gave him to become what he is now – one of Europe’s exciting football prospects.

His contract expires at the end of 2022-23.